AEW News: Richard Holliday Backstage at AEW Collision, Adam Cole Promises A Double Clothesline,

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that former MLW wrestler Richard Holliday is backstage at tonight’s AEW Collision. It’s unknown if he’s simply visiting or if he will have some sort of role in AEW. During his MLW days, he notably was part of the Dynasty with current AEW World Champion MJF.

He recently returned to the ring after battling Hodgkins Lymphoma.

– Speaking of tonight’s Collision, Adam Cole is promising a double clothesline but Dax Harwood disagrees. Cole and MJF battle FTR for the AEW World tag team titles.