Richard Holliday Loved His GCW Experience, Doesn’t Plan To Do a Deathmatch

Richard Holliday made his GCW debut at Clean Up Man, and he says he enjoyed it although a dip into deathmatches isn’t likely for him. Holliday challenged Blake Christian for the GCW World Championship at the July 8th show, and he talked about his experience there with Nick Hausman for Haus of Wrestling. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his experience at GCW’s show: “Awesome, it was electric. GCW, I think some people do have that perception of ‘Grizzled death match. Hardcore, blood, guts, all that. But I think they recognize when a star is a star, and the time was right to have me there. It was an electric environment, my first match was for the Heavyweight Championship. What an environment it was. It was such a good show, and I am back for GCW on September 10, in Brooklyn.”

On if he’ll be in a deathmatch: “Let’s go with the word ‘no.’ I would say no. I think that’s fair to say. Now, if the right … Listen, I’ve been known to get blood on other people. Ask my friend Hammerstone, who I have made up with by the way. Me and Hammerstone are cool again. I’ve bloodied him up, so … you know, I guess I can not definitively say no. Let’s go with the very classic wrestling term of ‘never say never.'”