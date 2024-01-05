Richard Holliday Weighs In On Matt Riddle Potentially Joining WTF

Richard Holliday is a part of the World Titan Federation in MLW, and he recently shared his thoughts about Matt Riddle potentially joining the group. The WTF has been intent on terrorizing the company since MLW Fightland, and Holliday joined the group at MLW One-Shot in December.

During an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds, Holliday was asked about the potential for Riddle, who debuted for MLW on their holiday special, to join up with the group.

“The good thing is, I’m not in the recruitment department of the WTF,” Holliday said. “I leave that up to St. Laurent, he’s a savvy businessman. If he feels like that’s a great fit for WTF then it must be a great fit for WTF. Obviously, a tremendous talent. We’ll see what comes of that. You could be foreshadowing there, who knows.”

Holliday will challenge Alex Kane for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at Kings of Colosseum on Saturday.