Richard Holliday On His Free Agency Options, Has His Eyes On A Few Places

Richard Holliday is enjoying his free agency, and he talked about his options in a new interview. Holliday spoke with Under the Ring for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On his free agency options: “I think that process, if and when it comes about, is gonna be one where it’s, where do I ultimately want to go? Where do I ultimately feel like I am going to flourish and be the best version of myself and have a long career there? There’s a lot of great options. The industry is very sublime right now, there’s so many great places to go and work and make a name for yourself and continue to etch yourself in history, however you want to spin it. There’s a lot out there.”

On if he has any promotions in mind: “I’ve got my eye on a few places and I like to think that they have their eye on eye. I’ve said this before, listen, I’m not in the boardrooms. I wake up every day as me, I go where I go, I put on the performances that I put on. Ultimately, if they want to underline my name in that said boardroom and have a discussion, then I’m open for it.”