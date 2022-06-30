Richard Holliday Pulls Out Of Independent Dates Over Concussion Issues

MLW’s Richard Holliday has been forced to pull out of a couple of independent appearances due to concussion issues. Holliday announced on Wednesday that he has to miss this weekend’s Texoma Pro Wrestling and Pale Pro Wrestling shows due to “lingering” issues, noting that he will be making the dates up in September and his next appearance is on July 15th for AAW Pro.

Holliday wrote:

“Due to lingering concussion issues I unfortunately will not be able to make @TexomaPro & @PaleProWrestlin this weekend.

My health has taken unexpected turns over the past month and I need time off to recover.

My next appearance will be 7/15 for @AAWPro

See you there.

With that being said both promotions were more than understanding and I will be making up these dates in September.”