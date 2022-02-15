wrestling / News
Richard Holliday Relocating to Los Angeles, Taking Bookings On West Coast
Fresh off his big heel turn on last week’s MLW: Fusion, Richard Holliday has relocated to the City of Angels. Holliday, who turned on Alex Hammerstone on last week’s Fusion, posted to Twitter to note that he’ll be living in Los Angeles from May 22nd to June 22nd and will be taking bookings in the area.
Holliday posted:
“ATTENTION:
It’s time for the WEST COAST to breathe some Rarefied Air!
I will officially be residing in Los Angeles from 5-22 through June 22.
I am looking to maximize my stay. RT to spread the word.
Promoters, here’s my info.”
ATTENTION:
It’s time for the WEST COAST to breathe some Rarefied Air!
I will officially be residing in Los Angeles from 5-22 through June 22.
I am looking to maximize my stay. RT to spread the word.
Promoters, here’s my info. pic.twitter.com/603admDmWb
— Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) February 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE Reaching Out To Steve Austin For WrestleMania 38
- Brock Lesnar Says He’s Having a Great Time With His WWE Run
- Brock Lesnar Wants Young WWE Talent To ‘Figure Out How To Put Asses In Seats & Not Worry About Your Next High Spot’
- Maryse in Red Outfit, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos