Richard Holliday Relocating to Los Angeles, Taking Bookings On West Coast

Fresh off his big heel turn on last week’s MLW: Fusion, Richard Holliday has relocated to the City of Angels. Holliday, who turned on Alex Hammerstone on last week’s Fusion, posted to Twitter to note that he’ll be living in Los Angeles from May 22nd to June 22nd and will be taking bookings in the area.

Holliday posted:

“ATTENTION: It’s time for the WEST COAST to breathe some Rarefied Air! I will officially be residing in Los Angeles from 5-22 through June 22. I am looking to maximize my stay. RT to spread the word. Promoters, here’s my info.”