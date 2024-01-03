Richard Holliday Says Returning To MLW ‘Made Sense’

In an interview with Fightful, Richard Holliday explained why he decided to return to MLW after exploring free agency, saying that it ‘made sense’.

He said: “It was well documented that when it was announced that I was done with MLW, that leaving was completely amicable; the door was 100% wide open, so if a door is open, why not walk through it? The timing was right. Everything seemed to make sense. The World Titan Federation needed somebody who could takedown Alex Kane, and I was the perfect person to do it. So, on the 6th of January at Kings of Colosseum, you guys are interviewing the future MLW World Heavyweight Champion. In just a few days, I’ll have that gold around my waist and carry the banner of the WTF along with it.“