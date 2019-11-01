Richard Holliday Says Dynasty Need to Be Made MLW Producers, Talks Yacht Size & More

– Richard Holliday did an in-character interview with Fightful discussing the possibility of a Dynasty-produced MLW episode. Highlights are below:

On his yacht: “It’s very big. It’s so big that I never bothered to measure it because I didn’t want to get out of breath. Of course, it’s a full-service yacht. I have a Starbucks barista on the yacht. My father/lawyer has done an excellent job with this yacht. We rented it out to an American water company, who I refuse to name, who supplied the Dynasty with water while we were in Tijuana. Other than that, here and there, we’ll host events. But for the most part, we like to keep it hush-hush.”

On how to be as successful as him: “Find who you are. If who you are sucks, then quit. That would be my advice. I’m not one for controversy or tie my name into negative connotation. But there are plenty of people out there who suck and should quit. But, I’ll leave that for the imagination to perceive whoever they think I might be talking about. I tend to only associate myself with winners, which is why I am with Alexander Hammerstone and Maxwell Jacob Friedman.”

On Dynasty not being named producers of Fusion: “The Dynasty produced episodes are by far the most requested episodes. I think Court and the team are a little apprehensive to hand the reigns over to us. I don’t know what they think we’re going to do. We’re three highly intelligent individuals who understand the wrestling business quite possibly better than anybody else. If we were to ever produce an episode of Fusion, you can only imagine that the ratings would be through the roof, especially with my pedigree as a marketer and degree in marketing. I know exactly the demographics to go after and how to market to them. I think it would be a hell of an episode. Salina does some good things when she produces the show. When you take a look at the show, we kind of already [produce it]. Most of the segments are Dynasty related and that’s for good reason. One straight hour of the Dynasty? That sounds pretty good to me.”