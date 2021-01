– MLW released a new promo by Richard Holliday at Martha’s Vineyard ahead of his Caribbean Strap Match against Savio Vega. The match will take place on January 27 at 7:00 pm EST on MLW’s YouTube channel.

Holliday noted in the promo that he’s “12 steps ahead” of Savio Vega and what he plans on doing to him in the strap match. You can view that clip below.