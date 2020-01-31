Richard Holliday Says MLW Is A Wrestling Melting Pot

In an interview with 6 ABC in Philadelphia, Richard Holliday spoke about what MLW is appealing and mentioned that with its different styles it’s a wrestling melting pot. Here are highlights:

On what about MLW is different: “I always revert back to marketing because there are so many demographics you need to reach with professional wrestling. We have old-school professional wrestling. We have new-school professional wrestling. We have hardcore professional wrestling. We have Lucha Libre professional wrestling. So it’s a very big hodgepodge, melting pot of so many different things.”

On The Dynasty: “The Dynasty is collective group of individuals who all possess the elitist quality that we look for in professional wrestling. Alexander Hammerstone, Gino Medina, MJF, all four of us, we all have the elitist quality that make us just a little bit better than everybody else.”

On being trained by Paul Roma: “I’m very grateful for my time with Paul. Paul has a very significant reputation in pro wrestling and I like that. I like the grittiness that he taught me and what comes along with that.”