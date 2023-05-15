wrestling / News

Richard Holliday Releases New Shirt To Benefit Pediatric Cancer Families

May 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion Richard Holliday Image Credit: MLW

Richard Holliday has released a new charity T-shirt, with proceeds to benefit families affected by pediatric cancer. Holliday announced on Monday that he has released the shirt in partnership with Pro Wrestling Tees, and that proceeds will support Circle of Care, which helps families affected by childhood cancer.

You can get the shirt here through May 31st. Holliday recently underwent treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which he completed in February.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Richard Holliday, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading