Richard Holliday Releases New Shirt To Benefit Pediatric Cancer Families
Richard Holliday has released a new charity T-shirt, with proceeds to benefit families affected by pediatric cancer. Holliday announced on Monday that he has released the shirt in partnership with Pro Wrestling Tees, and that proceeds will support Circle of Care, which helps families affected by childhood cancer.
You can get the shirt here through May 31st. Holliday recently underwent treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which he completed in February.
“When you’re breathing Rarefied Air, You FIGHT”
I am thrilled to release this shirt in partnership with @PWTees !
Proceeds from the sale of the t-shirt will support the programs and services of @circleofcarect for families of children with cancer.
*Shirt is live until 5/31* pic.twitter.com/bffDJV4VZG
— Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) May 15, 2023
