Richard Holliday Suffered A Mild Hamstring Strain Yesterday

Richard Holliday revealed on Twitter yesterday that he felt a pop on his hamstring, and had planned to see a doctor about it today. The MLW wrestler today revealed that it was a mild hamstring strain, so that’s somewhat good news for him. Holliday, the current MLW Caribbean champion, signed a new deal with MLW last month.

Felt a pop on my hamstring today. Hoping for a strain and not a tear. Seeing a doctor tomorrow. 🤞🏽 — Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) June 8, 2020