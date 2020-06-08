wrestling / News
Richard Holliday Suffered A Mild Hamstring Strain Yesterday
June 8, 2020 | Posted by
Richard Holliday revealed on Twitter yesterday that he felt a pop on his hamstring, and had planned to see a doctor about it today. The MLW wrestler today revealed that it was a mild hamstring strain, so that’s somewhat good news for him. Holliday, the current MLW Caribbean champion, signed a new deal with MLW last month.
Felt a pop on my hamstring today. Hoping for a strain and not a tear. Seeing a doctor tomorrow. 🤞🏽
— Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) June 8, 2020
Mild strain. https://t.co/0DnJSdA8B3
— Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) June 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tom Prichard on Training Kurt Angle, Working For WWE When Bruce Was High Up There
- Former Nexus Members Ryback, Fred Rosser, and Justin Roberts Comment on 10th Anniversary of Group’s Formation
- Dax Harwood Clarifies Vince McMahon Comments, Vince Said The Revival Being ‘Great Professional Wrestlers’ Was Their ‘Problem’
- Matt Riddle’s Smackdown Debut Reportedly Changed Plans For Eight Wrestlers