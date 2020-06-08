wrestling / News

Richard Holliday Suffered A Mild Hamstring Strain Yesterday

June 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Richard Holliday

Richard Holliday revealed on Twitter yesterday that he felt a pop on his hamstring, and had planned to see a doctor about it today. The MLW wrestler today revealed that it was a mild hamstring strain, so that’s somewhat good news for him. Holliday, the current MLW Caribbean champion, signed a new deal with MLW last month.

