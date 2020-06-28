Richard Holliday Reveals He Had Talks With Other Promotions Before Signing New Contract With MLW

– Last month, it was reported that Richard Holliday had signed a new multi-year deal with Major League Wrestling (MLW). According to a report by Fightful Select, Holliday himself confirmed that he did have discussions with other promotions before opting to re-up with MLW, and he signed a signed a new “contract,” noting that Holliday did not use the word “agreement.”

Additionally, Holliday is said to be aware that he has the “WWE look,” but he wondered why that couldn’t also be the “MLW look.” While Holliday believes it’s “fun” to think about possibly going to another promotion or following MJF to AEW, he believes MLW as a “great platform” and has “high hopes” for it in the future. So, it appears Holliday very much believes in MLW and becoming one of the faces to build the brand.

Based on the report, Holliday very much believes in MLW and thinks he and Dynasty stablemate Alex Hammerstone are creating great content and programming for the wrestling promotion. Ideally, Holliday wants to see fans start adding the MLW brand to their shortlist rather than talking about the Dynasty members making a move to WWE.

Holliday joined MLW in 2018. He got his first opportunity with MLW when the company ran a show in New York, where Holliday is also based. Fightful Select notes after his initial appearance, he impressed owner Court Bauer enough that he got an offer to return and work with MLW.

The Most Marketable was trained by Paul Roma and made his pro-wrestling debut in 2015. You can also check out 411’s own exclusive interview with Richard Holliday RIGHT HERE.