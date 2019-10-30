Richard Holliday Calls the Von Erichs a ‘Whole Band of Misfits,’ Credits Tag Team Partner MJF for Being a Busy Guy

– Fightful recently interviewed Richard Holliday ahead of this weekend’s MLW Saturday Night Super Fight. He and his Dynasty tag team partner, MJF, are set to defend their MLW tag team titles against Ross and Marshall Von Erich at the event. Below are some highlights.

Richard Holliday on his and MJF’s upcoming title defense against Ross and Marshall Von Erich: “There were a lot of provisions in this contract in order to [face] the Von Erichs [outside] of Mexico and we successfully did that. With that being said, we had to have a match within the states. We couldn’t completely disregard the Von Erichs; they were eventually going to get their title shot. And they’re gonna get it in Chicago. [MJF] wasn’t too happy about that when he found out, but we went on the yacht afterwards and calmed him down. We’re heading to SuperFight with a clear head, our game plan, and it’s going to be a Dynastic-night. I wanted to make it a Dynasty Tornado match. We’re still fighting endlessly to make this a Dynasty Tornado match. I will fight up until the bell. Our team is working actively to get this done. What is a Dynasty Tornado tag match? We’re still not sure. But when we find out what it is, it will be implemented. We do have some ideas, but I cannot release that to the press.”

Holliday on dealing with the Von Erichs: “It’s a whole band of misfits, the Von Erichs. It’s around Halloween right now; I’m sure a couple of Zombie Von Erichs are gonna be floating around trying to get in the match. There are only two that we need to worry about. That’s Marshall and Ross. Let’s be honest; they’re looking against the most dominant tag team in the history of MLW. Think about what me and Max have done. We successfully defended the titles internationally, truly making them World Championships before anyone else. We defeated the Hart Foundation, not only in a ladder match to win the titles, but we successfully defended them in a two-out-of-three falls match. Two matches where you can say the odds were stacked against us. And we still prevailed. So, you might want to ask the Von Erichs how they feel going after the Dynasty.”

Holliday on MJF’s focus right now and MJF being a busy guy: “Max is a busy guy. But I have to give credit to him. He is able to focus on what he needs to focus on in the present moment. I’m a believer in this quote, ‘be where your feet are.’ What that means is to be present in the moment. When Max is with AEW, is with AEW. When he’s with MLW, he’s with MLW. He’s very good at doing that.”