wrestling / News
Richard Holliday Turns On Alex Hammerstone At GCW What Is Your Choice?
Richard Holliday betrayed Alex Hammerstone (again), turning on him at GCW What Is Your Choice? on Sunday. As Fightful reports, Holliday was teaming with Hammerstone at the GCW show against Charles Mason and Parrow when Holliday — who had called in Hammerstone to make his GCW debut at the show — broke up a pin attempt by his partner in order to continue attacking Mason who he has been feuding with in the company.
Holliday choked Mason with a belt and Hammerstone tried to talk him out of it. When Hammerstone turned his back, Holliday attacked him and choked him out. Mason then pinned Hammerstone to get the win. Holliday allied with Mason after the match.
Holliday previously was allied with Hammerstone in MLW as members of The Dynasty, an alliance that also ended when Holliday turned on Hammerstone.
Update: It’s over again #GCWChoice https://t.co/SvgwRoB7UY pic.twitter.com/mBE7mj8yhx
— ✨🎀🐰Bunn🐰🎀✨ (@strawbstr8edgez) December 4, 2023
Mason’s evil influence on display 🤬 pic.twitter.com/DVMVdFelj6
— nathan hickey (@Nathanhickey101) December 4, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Randy Orton’s WWE Contract, Possible ‘Injury Time’ Being Added
- Eric Bischoff on His Reaction to CM Punk Joining WWE, If He Expects Backstage Drama
- Backstage Update on Rumored CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match for WrestleMania 40
- Arn Anderson Recalls Davey Boy Smith’s WCW Exit, If He Could Have Been World Champion