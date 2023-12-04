Richard Holliday Turns On Alex Hammerstone At GCW What Is Your Choice?

Richard Holliday betrayed Alex Hammerstone (again), turning on him at GCW What Is Your Choice? on Sunday. As Fightful reports, Holliday was teaming with Hammerstone at the GCW show against Charles Mason and Parrow when Holliday — who had called in Hammerstone to make his GCW debut at the show — broke up a pin attempt by his partner in order to continue attacking Mason who he has been feuding with in the company.

Holliday choked Mason with a belt and Hammerstone tried to talk him out of it. When Hammerstone turned his back, Holliday attacked him and choked him out. Mason then pinned Hammerstone to get the win. Holliday allied with Mason after the match.

Holliday previously was allied with Hammerstone in MLW as members of The Dynasty, an alliance that also ended when Holliday turned on Hammerstone.