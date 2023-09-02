Richard Holliday On What’s Next For Him In Wrestling, Staying Focused On What He Can Control

Richard Holliday is a free agent, and he recently weighed in on what’s next for him in the wrestling business. Holliday spoke with Nick Hausman for Haus of Wrestling and talked about his next steps. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On what’s next for him in wrestling: “That’s kind of like a two part thing. How do I decide? I go out there and give — wherever I am, right now it’s currently on the independent circuit. Wherever I am is going to be the best version of Richard Holliday. I am training my ass off, I am dieting my ass off, having the best matches of my career in my opinion wherever I go. That’s my job.”

On staying focused on himself: “Now, I’ve said that I’m not in the boardrooms of these places. These companies that people might think of, I get tagged all the time on Twitter or Instagram. I’m not in the boardrooms, right? I’m doing an interview with you right now, that’s where I’m at. I’m getting ready for a busy weekend ahead, so my job is to just showcase myself in the best light possible and let people know that I’m not only a professional, but what they get on the other side of the screen is going to be well worth it and worth the investment. I’m sure there are boardrooms out there that are penciling my name and underlining it and highlighting it and that’s great, and that’s because of what I’m doing on the outside.”