Richard King Reveals Why His AEW Dark Match With Ortiz Didn’t Air

Independent talent Richard King had a match with Ortiz for AEW Dark that end up airing, and he recently explained why. King has worked a few matches for the company, and his match against Ortiz that was taped on June 11th didn’t end up seeing daylight. Speaking with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen, he revealed that the match didn’t air because of the Hair vs. Hair match that Ortiz had a few days later with Chris Jericho. You can see some highlights below:

On why his match with Ortiz didn’t end up airing: “The Dynamite episode that aired after those tapings, Ortiz shaved his head. I was told before we went out there, ‘this match probably won’t air because Ortiz is going to shave his head in a few days.’ I was like, ‘Okay, cool.’ I was hoping to at least get footage, ‘Hey, don’t share,’ type of thing, but I didn’t get anything. I don’t even know if the cameras were on.”

On Christopher Daniels giving him feedback: “The match that I had with Ortiz at Dark, that unfortunately was never aired, Ortiz and I got critiqued by Christopher Daniels. It was like, ‘You guys went out there, you had a great technical match. Physically, it looked great. Character-wise, you need to show that more. More character.’ From that point on, I was like, ‘character, character, character.’ I know I can be physical and do the physicality stuff and the moves, so in the back of my mind I’ll do that, but the forefront of my mind has to be on character.”