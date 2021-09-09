Rick Boogs On Pitching His ‘Art Von Boogs’ Character To WWE, His Long Recovery From Knee Injury

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Rick Boogs discussed his long road to recovery after a knee injury, pitching an “Art Von Boogs” character to WWE, and much more. You can read highlights from Rick Boogs below.

Rick Boogs on his long road to recovery after his knee injury: “Things were rolling and I felt like I was picking it up pretty fast. Then in one of the local Florida shows, I messed my knee up a little bit. I didn’t think anything of it because I had never been seriously hurt before. I just kept training through it, and one day, my knee just exploded – ACL, MCL, meniscus, bone contusion, just an explosion. It was terrible and really set me back. They told me it would be a 6-9 month recovery, and I’m thinking I’ll probably recover in five months. I thought I was going to set the record, and in fact, I did set the record, but it was the record for the longest recovery. They didn’t clear me for over a year. I don’t know why, maybe there was no rush to get me back because I didn’t do anything yet. It was hard, but I’m very thankful because all I could do really was work on promo stuff, character stuff…..eventually, I was like I’ve gotta go all-in on the character, so I was doing three promo classes a week thinking of ways [to stand out]. Obviously, a silly little mustache that makes you identifiable. A little pink headband, and growing all the hair out. Just little things. I think that’s what it was, just taking the chains off. I’m just going to be wild. I was new with it all, so I didn’t know how to approach it at first. Once I lost everything and had surgery and couldn’t train, it was like, maybe I’ll get released if I don’t become a character. What else can you do at that point?

On pitching his Art Von Boogs character to WWE: “I figured I would go as big as I can with the character stuff. I was cutting wild promos, man. Art Von Boogs I pitched. I threw everything against the wall. Every week I was coming up with something different. I was a painter, and the overalls and the jean overalls kind of all stems from Art Von Boogs. A French beret, I was really about my doodles. Kind of like Dexter Lumis, he does a sketch but I was kind of the same idea. When I’d cut promos, I would draw the promos, I would draw the opponents, I would draw just anything. Crazy drawings. That’s the thing, anyone can draw. I would connect the dots. I would draw half man, half chicken. I would have it all full circle and I would explain it. It was pretty interesting. I loved the Art Von Boogs gimmick, but I think they thought it was a little too out there.”

