Rick Boogs Comments On WrestleMania 38 Injury, Thanks Fans For Support

Rick Boogs has given fans an update on the injury he suffered on Sunday at night one of WrestleMania 38. As reported, Boogs suffered a torn quad patella during the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match and is having surgery done to fix it.

Posting to his Instagram account, Boogs wrote:

“From the highest of highs to lowest of lows. Having my beautiful wife with me to experience my first Wrestlemania. Getting the incredible opportunity to open the show! Being able to demonstrate brute strength in front of millions of viewers! Unfortunately, the doctor told me my quad was too strong for the tendon and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. I’m still incredibly grateful for the experience and for all the love and support. History proves I will come back bigger, better, and stronger. IT’S A MINDSET”