Rick Boogs On How His Partnership With Shinsuke Nakamura Finally Happened

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Rick Boogs spoke about getting the call to the main roster in WWE and being paired with Shinsuke Nakamura. Here are highlights:

On being paired with Shinsuke Nakamura on the main roster: “So then they were like, ‘”ell what do we do with this guy?’ So then, like anyone would do, they go on my social media and see what I’m about. They see I

lift heavy weights, I’m a bit of a psycho, I play guitar. ‘Okay, let’s put him with Nakamura and have him play the guitar like they did with Nita Strauss.’ So that’s a lot of pressure! They told me this the day before that SmackDown, so I don’t know what I am doing and I don’t know if I am being called up or anything. I have just been sitting backstage and on the sidelines for years. I was itching and dying to get a chance, and then they tell me this is what I am doing.

Wow, I am debuting on SmackDown, so it’s a matter of not botching the entrance music too bad, because I didn’t have a lot of time to learn it. I learn it one way, and we are walking through the entrance. Then they say ‘It doesn’t really sound right.’ This is a few hours before showtime. So then they ask me to play it a different way, so alright! Let’s try it a different way and see what happens. From there, week after week you get a little bit better with it, and now I think we have got it down. Me and Shin, we are just crushing it, he is like a father figure to me. He is helping me out, giving me guidance, telling me where to play air drums, to do a powerslide here, it’s great! This is directly from a novel. There is the trials and tribulations, you’ve got your highs and your lows.”

On debuting in the Thunderdome and then performing in front of live fans: “Like I said it all worked out, it couldn’t have worked out any better. When I was starting, it was in the ThunderDome. So it was high pressure, but you couldn’t see the people, they were just on the screens. It felt like it was promo class at the PC, which is nerve wracking. You have the higher ups and you have your boss watching you cut promos, I’ve had half a decade of experience with that. Once I got more comfortable with that, it transitioned into arenas, where I was like wow! It is nerve wracking, but it is exciting and it is fun. The most nerve wracking part is before you start in your head. You are thinking there is a lot of people and I hope it doesn’t go wrong. But once you are out there, once people are cheering and you see the smiles, you aren’t nervous anymore, it’s fun, and it makes it more fun to have those people there and be engaged.”

On working with Vince McMahon: “Yeah, absolutely. I was very fortunate when I started, they flew me out to Stamford to get a tour, see the warehouse and all that. I then got a chance to talk with Vince for a bit and like you said, just bantered. Just a chat, nothing too businessy in a sense. We are both similar in a sense, we are both intense dudes and just love crushing some weights, he appreciated that about me. He is great at communicating and letting you know what he wants and what he doesn’t want. Kicking it off with that first conversation was great, I felt like I can connect with this guy.

And now on tv or whatever it may be, if there is some aggression he wants. He is very blunt, he knows what he wants and he will drive that point home, and he wants you to know what he is saying. Some people might take it the wrong way, but I am very appreciative of how he is like ‘I like this, I don’t like this, try this…’ It just makes it easier to know where you are going. I love his ideas, he likes characters as well, so it doesn’t hurt, that’s for sure. You want me to be a big character? I want to do that too, so we are on the same page.”