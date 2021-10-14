Rick Boogs Picks Finn Balor to Win KOTR, Wants to See Nakamura Dethrone ‘The Demon King’

– During this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, Rick Boogs discussed the King of the Ring tournament and his prediction on who will win. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rick Boogs on his pick to win the tournament: “I’m going to go with Finn Balor. I’d like to see this guy right here (points to Nakamura) dethrone ‘The Demon King.’”

Boogs on his team with Shinsuke Nakamura: “Every match that I have with this guy is a dream come true. Where are we going next? I don’t know. I just know that we’re together and we’re going to dominant.”

Boogs on meeting Nakamura on SmackDown: “I remember I had to go to SmackDown to get my feet wet and see what it was all about, and I see this guy in the locker room and thought, ‘Maybe, he’s down in the dumps a little bit.’ So, that’s where I stepped in. I got the tunes, I got the energy, and I’ve got the high spirit. It’s [been] organic.”