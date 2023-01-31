wrestling / News
Rick Boogs Returns To WWE TV With Win Over The Miz On Raw
Rick Boogs has returned, picking up a win in his first match back against The Miz on WWE Raw. Boogs made his first appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania 38, showing up on tonight’s show and defeating the A-Lister.
Boogs suffered a quad injury at WrestleMania last year and has been out of action since.
