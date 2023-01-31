wrestling / News

Rick Boogs Returns To WWE TV With Win Over The Miz On Raw

January 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rick Boogs WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Rick Boogs has returned, picking up a win in his first match back against The Miz on WWE Raw. Boogs made his first appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania 38, showing up on tonight’s show and defeating the A-Lister.

Boogs suffered a quad injury at WrestleMania last year and has been out of action since.

