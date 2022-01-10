Rick Boogs Says Shinsuke Nakamura Is Out With A Hand Injury

In an interview with Ryan Satin for Out of Character (via Fightful), Rick Boogs revealed that the reason Shinsuke Nakamura hasn’t had a match in recent weeks is because he’s been out of action with a hand injury. Here are highlights:

On his team with Shinsuke Nakamura: “I think it’s inevitable that it happens. I’m not looking to rush it by any means because I feel like me and Shin have not even scratched the surface yet of what we can do together, combining our forces. We’re just getting cooking here.”

On why Nakamura hasn’t been wrestling: “We’ve only had a couple of tag matches together and he suffered a hand injury that has kept him out for close to two months now, it seems like. I’m looking forward to him being healthy and cleared so we can kick some tail. From there, down the road, we’ll branch off, but I’m in no rush with that. There is a new approach, pairing up the seasoned vets with new up and comers and it’s obviously for a reason. It helps get more exposure, TV time, valuable insight. I don’t think he’d be as willing to help me out if I wasn’t with him, Strong Style Shred. What’s his incentive to help me?”