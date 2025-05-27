– Rick Derringer, the musician best known for the “Real American” theme used by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, has sadly passed away. Per Fightful, Derringer passed away this week. He was 77 years old.

Derringer had his hand in various wrestling themes and albums over the years. He also co-wrote the iconic theme for former WWE Tag Team Champions Demolition, and he also produced The Wrestling Album, released by Epic Records in 1985, and Piledriver: The Wrestling Album II.

The iconic “Real American” theme was initially used by the WWE tag team U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda). However, it later passed to Hulk Hogan after Windham and Rotunda left WWE. The theme song then became best associated with Hogan.

Derringer also recorded a dozen studio albums as a solo artist, including his debut album, American Boy, in 1973. The album peaked at No. 25 on the charts. Some of his other past work includes collaborations with Steely Dan, Ringo Starr, Cyndi Lauper, and “Weird Al” Yankovic. He produced some of Weird Al’s most famous tracks, including “Fat” and “Eat It.”

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Rick Derringer.