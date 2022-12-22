– Hip-hop artist Rick Ross joined Busted Open Radio this week to discuss AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rick Ross on Keith Lee: “It was real cool. I got close to Keith Lee and realized how big is traps was. He look like he weighs between 360, 370 (pounds). He’s a big motherf***er. He really is. He’s a big motherf***er.”

Ross on dropping an f-bomb on AEW TV: “I’m taking you behind the scenes, this is the biggest boss Ricky Rozay, no one can tell me what to say. It was a gift for me to be there, I love AEW. It was a huge gift. When I got in there, I had other things on my mind, but like I said, when Keith Lee kind of turned his back to me and I realized the size and width of his shoulders and trapezoids, I had to express my heart. He’s a big motherf***er. He really is.”

On if he will return to AEW later on: “It’s a good chance that AEW will get more gifts. I like Tony Khan, Tony Khan is a cool motherfucker. I feel the energy. One time for all the real wrestling fans. One time for all the true fans that stood out in the cold to make it inside the arena. The ones who wear their plastic masks. The ones who drag their belts on the cement as they walk into the arena. I love you guys. We are number one in anything other than accusations. FALSE ACCUSATIONS!”