Rick Steiner Appears On WWE NXT, Held Captive By Joe Gacy

Rick Steiner made a quick but significant appearance on tonight’s WWE NXT, as Joe Gacy revealed that he had Bron Breakker’s dad hostage. The newly-minted WWE Hall of Famer appeared at the very end of Tuesday’s episode, appearing on the TitanTron after Breakker successfully defended his NXT Championship against Gunther.

It was quickly revealed that Gacy, who had appeared in a couple of vignettes on the show talking about the importance of family, had Steiner tied up in a cage. Harland was standing by with a weapon and Gacy teased that he was going to try to teach the old dog some new tricks before covering the camera and the show ended.

