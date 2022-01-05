Rick Steiner Celebrates With Bron Breakker After NXT Title Win at New Year’s Evil

Rick Steiner hit the ring after tonight’s episode of NXT New Year’s Evil to celebrate with his son Bron Breakker over Breaker’s NXT Title win. As noted, Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the title on tonight’s show.

As you can see in the pics and videos below, Steiner came into the ring after the match and celebrated with his son. Tommaso Ciampa also went over and shook Steiner’s hand in the stands before leaving to give Breakker his moment.

#NXTNYE #WWENXT "TRUE CHAMPION" Tommaso Ciampa went over and shook Rick Steiner's hand after his son Bron Breakker beat him for the NXT Championship .

Rick Steiner then comes to the ring to celebrate with his son Bronson Rechsteiner ! pic.twitter.com/1CDmzD2Qfm — Brutus Maximus (@Brutusmaximus) January 5, 2022

Rick Steiner embraced his son, Bron Breakker, after the match pic.twitter.com/pKjc5EXkts — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 5, 2022

Rick Steiner comes to the ring to celebrate with Bron Breakker! #wwenxt #NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/3TL0E93LvP — Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) January 5, 2022

https://twitter.com/mattthemanlyman/status/1478568258412310529