Rick Steiner Celebrates With Bron Breakker After NXT Title Win at New Year’s Evil

January 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rick Steiner hit the ring after tonight’s episode of NXT New Year’s Evil to celebrate with his son Bron Breakker over Breaker’s NXT Title win. As noted, Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the title on tonight’s show.

As you can see in the pics and videos below, Steiner came into the ring after the match and celebrated with his son. Tommaso Ciampa also went over and shook Steiner’s hand in the stands before leaving to give Breakker his moment.

