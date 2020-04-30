Rick Steiner Speaks on the Pride for His Son Getting Signed to the NFL, How Goldberg Reached Out to Them on the News

– As previously reported, Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of former WCW and WWE Superstar Rick Steiner, was signed to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. TMZ Sports recently spoke to Rick and Bronson, which you can see below.

Rick Steiner on his pride for his son: “You know, for me it was just for my brother and I, when we were going through life and going overseas, and you know, doing and going to all these different places, it was something — it was from my little window going through it, but now, I’ve watched him grow up. I’ve watched the sweat and time and effort he puts into what he does and everything he does. And just to see him totally succeed, going to college, totally succeed with the rushing yards and catches, and everything else, it’s just — man, it’s just a super, super proud moment for a dad and for me being his father to see him do that, to him accomplish that, and now, to take the phone call and take the next steps to being a professional athlete. Pretty cool, man.”

Steiner on the wrestling community reaching out to him on the news: “Yeah, I’m still getting texts and emails, guys calling. Of course Animal’s son was a tremendous, tremendous standout, and he was drafted from … I forget what school he went to, but it don’t matter. It doesn’t matter. Honestly, it don’t matter. But anyway, no — I mean, just two dads talking, me and him. Who would’ve thought? The Road Warriors and The Steiners, two of our boys go pro to the NFL. It was just a proud time to sit with Joe [Michael Laurinaitis, aka Road Warrior Animal] and give me some of the experiences and things he’s gone through with his son and for his son James just to explain and give my son some pointers. Man, it’s just a really cool time.”

Rick Steiner on Goldberg reaching out to him: “And then you got guys like Goldberg, who played in the NFL and all these other guys that were in there. I’m just getting a host of like texts and emails congratulating me, proud of my son, proud of his accomplishments. Really makes me feel good, ya know.”

