wrestling / News
Rick Steiner’s Son Cut From Baltimore Ravens
August 14, 2020
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rick Steiner’s son Bronson Rechsteiner was cut from the Baltimore Ravens in the past week, as their roster is now down to 79 players.
Rechsteiner is a running back. When he was initially signed, he was considered a “long shot” for the NFL. He graduated from Kennesaw State University in Georgia. He rushed for 909 yards on 112 carries during his senior year, 8.1 yards per carry. He also scored seven touchdowns at the time.
