Rick Steiner Wants Bron Breakker To Be More Successful Than The Steiner Brothers

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rick Steiner spoke about his son Bron Breakker’s NXT title win during New Year’s Evil last night. He said that he hopes Bron is more successful than either Steiner Brother ever was. Here are highlights:

Bron on his family’s history in wrestling: “My father and uncle paved this road for me, and I’m here to carry on the legacy they built. I’m also here to carve my own path and make my own legacy, and that started tonight.”

Bron on working with Tommaso Ciampa: “I have so much respect for Tommaso Ciampa and what he’s accomplished. He’s so skilled and talented, and in my opinion, one of the best in the world. It was an honor to share the ring with him.

Rick Steiner on the success of his son: “I hope he’s even more successful than myself and his uncle. We had such a special time traveling the road as brothers, but this tops all of that. This is his time and his chance to carry the torch. Watching that match was one of the best moments of my life. As his father, I couldn’t be prouder, and so is our whole family.”