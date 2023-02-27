Rickey Shane Page Announces MLW Signing

Rickey Shane Page is officially on the MLW roster, confirming that he’s signed with the company. Page posted to Twitter on Sunday to announce the news, as you can see below.

Page wrote:

“Thanks everyone. Signing my first contract is a HUGE deal for me. I’m ready to get to work. Thank you @MLW

3 goals.

1. Win a championship

2. Action figure

3. Make everyone regret they slept on me. Im going to get asses in seats and eyeballs on MLW. Lets go. 22 YEARS!”