Rickey Shane Page on Which WWE Star’s Heel Work He Admires

Rickey Shane Page is a big fan of one of WWE’s top heels and looks up to his work. Page told Fightful Select that he admires Randy Orton’s heel work, and enjoys using Orton’s tactic of applying rest holds to get heel heat.

Page also noted that using those kinds of heel tactics haven’t caused his merchandise sales to drop as conventional wisdom in wrestling often goes, saying that the sales for 44.OH have gone up since their heel run has ramped up. He added that he doesn’t have a preference between his heel work being cheered or booed.