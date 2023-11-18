Rickey Shane Page On Working With Raven, Says He’s Been Very Helpful

In an interview with Fightful, Rickey Shane Page spoke about working with Raven in MLW and how helpful the veteran has been backstage.

He said: “The best. He’s been so cool, very very helpful with knowledge and being like, ‘call your match to me, let’s go over this promo.’ At the first tapings he was there — I met him a long time ago, back in the day, but at that moment, I got a text, ‘Hey, it’s Raven.’ He got my number from Court [Court Bauer], I have no idea how he got it. He just wanted to send me these jackets that he thought I’d like. He’s been really cool. Very helpful. He kind of put me in my place on day, which I loved and I needed it. I was putting a lot on these tapings and I was bitching. ‘I’m doing too much. I can’t keep up with this.’ He pulled me aside and was like, ‘Hey, shut up.’ I was like, ‘What?’ ‘Shut up. They’re pushing you. Shut up. Stop complaining and do what you’re told.’ ‘Okay. Yes sir, no problem.’ I did it and he was right, he was totally right. ‘What are you bitching about? You have a lot of stuff on the TV shows and you’re on TV a lot. Oh no.’ ‘Yeah, you’re right, my bad.’ I apologized to him, I said thank you and I went on about my day. He’s been the man.“