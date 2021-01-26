Rickey Shane Page Says JTG Suggested Using Light Tubes In Their Death Match

JTG’s match with Rickey Shane Page was quite the violent affair, and Page says that much of the violence was at JTG’s suggestion. Page spoke with Fightful Select for an interview and touched on his match with JTG in November at Violence x Suffering Eternal Atake, which saw the use of light tubes among other implements.

Page said that JTG was easy to work with and, in the site’s words, “willing to go above and beyond” in the match. He noted that JTG approached him and suggested that they use light tubes and other weapons that you wouldn’t expect him to want to use.

The match took place on VxS’ PPV on November 22nd, and saw JTG pick up the win. You can see some clips from the match below: