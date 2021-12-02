Ricky Morton Not Sure Why AEW Didn’t Do More With FTR & Rock ‘N’ Roll Express

Ricky Morton says he doesn’t know why AEW didn’t do more with FTR turning heel on the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express. Morton appeared on the Wrestle Buddy Podcast and was asked about the segment, which saw FTR turn heel by aligning with Tully Blanchard and attacking Morton and Robert Gibson.

According to Fightful, Morton said he wasn’t sure why there was no follow-up to that angle but said the doors are open to doing more and that they’d love to work with FTR on the indy circuit.

“Yeah, the doors are always open [at AEW],” he said. “I know on the independent circuit, Robert and I are fixing to wrestle FTR. I did a little thing on air where I slapped Tully Blanchard and remember, they piledrived me, I don’t know. See now, this is what I’m talking about. They did this but they didn’t take it anywhere else. Do you understand what I’m saying? You see, you have people in the back — I learned this from Dusty Rhodes, you’ve got to keep up with what’s going on, well now you don’t. but, back then, you took what you saw in the media and you made it into the wrestling.”