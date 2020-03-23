Ricky Morton Diagnosed With Bell’s Palsy

– On the latest episode of his School of Morton podcast, Ricky Morton revealed that he’s been diagnosed with a touch of Bell’s palsy.

“Last Tuesday, I woke up, getting ready to go to the gym. I went downstairs and had a cup of coffee. I noticed the coffee [had] run out of my mouth. It really scared me. I ran to the bathroom and [saw] that my face looked disfigured. I thought that I might, MIGHT, be having a stroke. I went to the hospital and they told me it was brought on by stress, but I have a touch of Bell’s Palsy. It looks like it’s starting to clear up a bit. I can shut my eyes and start talking. I wanted to tell the wrestling world out there; if you see me, don’t run off. I’m doing good. [Physically], I’m doing great.”

Morton remains active in the ring, having wrestled for NWA and NJPW in 2020. 411 would like to extend its best wishes to Morton during this time.

If you use the quote above, please give a h/t and link back to 411mania for the transcription.