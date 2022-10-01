Ricky Morton Hates That the ‘Sacredness’ of the Wrestling Business Is Gone

– While speaking to Insider’s Edge, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton lamented that the “sacredness” of the wrestling business and the locker room is gone. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ricky Morton on the wrestling business: “Our business being scared. Nowadays everybody knows who’s going to win because somebody is going to say something and before the match even starts, they know who’s going to go over. You know, the fans already know who’s going to win the belt three months from now. The fans will know who the next person is they’re going to push.”

Morton on how the dressing rooms used to be sacred: “The dressing rooms we were in were scared. Nowadays you go to shows and everybody, they got their mother, their kids, their girlfriend, all in the dressing rooms, you understand me, and that really bothers me. … The sacredness of the business is gone and I hate that.”