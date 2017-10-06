Ricky Morton Launches New Podcast, Says Jerry Jarrett Once Said He Would Never Make It

– WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton was announced a new weekly podcast and in the first episode, says Jerry Jarrett once said he’d “never make it.” You can check out the first episode of the School of Morton podcast below via Podbean, or on iTunes.

During the first episode, Morton discusses his first NWA Tag Team Title win, along with memories of fellow Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, stories of training Kid Kash and the anecdote about Jerry Jarrett.

Of the latter, Morton recalled Jarrett wanting to try and keep him on board. “He goes, ‘Well I wanna keep you here,'” Morton said. “I wanna give you this much money guaranteed. I said no, I’m going back to Louisiana. Thank you. Thank you anyway for the opportunity. Because he was one of the promoters that told me I would never make it.”