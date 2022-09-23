Ricky Morton On Competing at 66, Wants To Team With Kerry Against The Young Bucks

Ricky Morton is still wrestling at 66, and the WWE Hall of Famer discussed teaming with his son on his latest podcast. Morton has been partnering with Kerry Morton in matches over the last year, and he discussed wrestling at his age in the latest episode of his Ad-Free Shows podcast School of Morton. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On competing at his age: “I’m 66 years old. When you get in the ring with somebody, they can make you look like you’re 66 years old or they can make you look like you’re 28 years old. It’s very few in this business that are true workers… [too many are] worried about getting their s**t in, but they’re not worried about what kind of story we’re telling in this match.”

On what match he wants to have alongside Kerry: “I’d like to wrestle The Young Bucks, I would.”