Ricky Morton Says Ric Flair Was The Greatest World Champion of All Time

In an interview with the Five Star Podcast (via Fightful), Ricky Morton gave high praise to Ric Flair, calling him the greatest world champion of all time. Ric Flair has held the World title 21 times, although only sixteen are recognized by the general wrestling world.

Morton said: “Ric Flair was the greatest World Champion ever. I’m not saying he was the best worker or that. He was the best World Champion ever. I know for a fact, when you paid to see him, he gave you your money’s worth. If he didn’t go an hour, he went 58 minutes. That was just him. We did this every night. You didn’t do a show and off three days. This was every night of the week and twice on Saturday and twice on Sunday. I watched him and he educated me while watching his stuff. The greatest thing you could ever do is watch him. He was the greatest World Champion ever just for that. Just to make sure the wrestling fans were never disappointed.“