Ricky Morton On Why FTR is So Successful, Says Wrestling Has Forgotten How To Tell Stories

Ricky Morton is a big fan of FTR, and he explained why they’re such a success during a recent interview. Morton recently appeared on Under the Ring and talked about the AEW tag team, highlighting that they’re a success because they know how to work together which is something Morton says in lost is wrestling today. You can check out some highlights below:

On FTR’s success in the ring: “That’s the reason they’re so successful. And I like FTR, they work together, you see? It’s not ‘me.’ Nowadays the wrestling business, it’s just the reason it’s the way it is. It’s about ‘me.’ And I hope you understand when I mean that, it’s not about the tag team, it’s not about us working within, it’s not about us coming back. It’s, ‘What about me? What about me?’ That’s all.”

On what he sees as a problem in the business these days: “That’s what hurt our business real bad to me, and it still goes on that way. Guys not knowing how to work together, not knowing how to tell a story. The babyfaces chasing the heels. You see, when you chase the heels, the babyfaces chase the heel, the people pay to see you win, but the heel keeps screwing you every week. And that’s the concept of our business that we got so far away from, because it’s like I told you earlier. Everybody thinks they know everything about our business, but really they don’t know nothing.”

