Ricky Saints Announced With Laryngeal Contusion On WWE NXT

WWE says Ricky Saints is out of action with a laryngeal contusion, revealing the news on NXT. Saints lost the NXT North American Championship in a match with Ethan Page on last week’s show after taking a Twisted Grin from Ethan Page into a chair. WWE gave a medicial update on Tuesday’s show, revealing that he laryngeal contusion.

The update included a CT scan of Saints’ larynx, with a note that more updates would be provided when available. No word on when he may return to TV.