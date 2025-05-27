Ricky Saints Calls Himself & Ethan Page ‘Polar Opposites’

– During a recent interview with WrestleZone, WWE NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints shared his thoughts on his rival Ethan Page. According to Saints, the two of them are polar opposites.

Saints said of Ethan Page (via Fightful), “Well, I think polar opposites attract, of course, and I’m no stranger to Ethan. We have met before on the indies at other places and things of that nature.” He continued, “So I think having that type of chemistry only creates the best types of matches and outcomes.”

Ricky Saints defends his NXT North American Title against former NXT Champion Ethan Page later tonight on WWE NXT TV. Tonight’s show will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.