– During last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV, Ethan Page beat Eddy Thorpe, Lexis King, and Wes Lee in a Fatal 4-Way match to earn a North American Title shot against reigning champion, Ricky Saints, this weekend at NXT Stand & Deliver. Saints later commented on Ethan Page earning a title shot on social media and in a WWE digital exclusive video.

Saints noted in a backstage interview how he goes way back with Ethan Page, but he said that he is “not a man who should be underestimated.” Saints added, “In fact, I am every bit of the man that I say I am, while you on the other hand, you fall short in every single category of your life, and that’s kind of the story of All Ego Ethan Page, ain’t it?”

Saints also predicted that he would leave Las Vegas as NXT North American Champion after facing Ethan Page this Saturday. Also, on social media, Ricky Saints wrote, “Well if there’s one thing that’ll I’ll always be…Absolute” You can view his comments below.

Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship goes down on Saturday, April 19 at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. The premium live event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S and on Netflix overseas.