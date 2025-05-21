Ricky Saints Open To Defend NXT North American Title Against Talent Of Any Brand

Ricky Saints says he would be happy to defend the NXT North American Championship against anyone in WWE regardless of brand. Saints spoke with MuscleManMalcom for a recent interview, and during the conversation he was asked about who he might want to defend his title against.

“I will say this, the current roster that we have from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, each brand perks my interest in some way, right?,” Saints said (per KEEL 101.7). “And so I think it would be great to defend this title against anybody from those brands in itself.”

Saints won the North American Title from Shawn Spears in April and will next defend it against Ethan Page on next week’s WWE NXT. Sean Legacy also earned an eventual title shot on this week’s NXT.