Ricky Saints Discusses His Fast Transition to WWE NXT

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, WWE NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints discussed potential opponents for his title and who he’d like to face next. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Saints on his transition to WWE NXT: “It was night and day. It was so fast, incredibly fast. But regardless of how fast it happened, the fact that it happened is what matters.”

On becoming North American Champion: “It’s incredible [to be North American Champion]. Obviously, it happened so fast. I’m not surprised. I take it with honor, obviously, because to carry this championship means that I carry this brand on my shoulder, means that I carry the company on my shoulder. I have no problems doing that. I love doing that. I love the pressure of that, especially when it comes to actually defending it too. I think it’s a huge deal to be North American Champion.”

Ricky Saints will be in action on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT TV. He defends his title against former NXT Champion Ethan Page. Tonight’s show will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.