Ricky Saints On His Goals In WWE NXT, How Locker Room Is Different From Other Companies

Ricky Saints is an NXT star now, and he recently spoke about his goals in the company and more. Saints spoke with Bully Ray on Busted Open After Dark and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On how the NXT locker room is different from other companies: “I think above anything, tenure is going to be above a newer company and there are kinks that need to be worked out on any type of start-up. So what I’m seeing is a place that already has developed a system — to be placed in a system is way different than being in the process of developing a system. So what I’m seeing is a lot of, you’ve got a point A, you’ve got a point B, you’ve got a point C, you’ve got a point D — there’s always a contact for this, this is how this is connected to this one … it’s like an insane moving assembly line, where things are crossing over but it all fits so perfectly.”

On his goals in coming to WWE: “I’m not a big on goals cause they change literally every hour, but I will tell you this, the plan for me is to come in here, show exactly what everybody had been missing for the past 14 years. You should’ve signed me in 2017, that’s what you should have did.”

On not joining WWE in 2017: “It could have been on me for sure, but I can admit to the fact that the person that I was in 2017 is not the person that I am now … the plan though is to come in here and show exactly why I call myself absolute, why I am who I think I am, and not only that, but to then help out other people, you have to lead by example. So that’s going to be main eventing these PLE’s, that’s going to be winning the NXT Championship.”