Ricky Saints Wins North American Title On WWE NXT, Attacked By Ethan Page After

Ricky Saints is the new NXT North American Champion, winning the title on this week’s show before he was attacked by Ethan Page. Tuesday’s show was main evented by Shawn Spears defending his title against Saints. While Spears was able to get the upper hand thanks in part to his Culling stablemates, Saints was able to kick out after a belt shot to the head and took out Niko Vance and Brooks Jenson before getting the win with the Rochambeau.

After the match, Page blindsided Saints and laid him out. He then held up the title and posed over Saints to end the episode.

This marks Saints’ first title in WWE and ends Spears’ reign at 28 days. Spears won the title from Tony D’Angelo on the March 4th episode of NXT.