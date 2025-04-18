Ricky Saints On NXT Fans’ ‘Tony Fumbled’ Chant, Says ‘Let’s Not Put Somebody Else Down’

Ricky Saints appreciates the sentiment behind fans chanting “Tony fumbled” at him, but doesn’t want to focus on the past. The chant has been done regularly on NXT when Saints appears, and he was asked about it during an appearance on Good Karma Wrestling.

“My reaction is, it’s not about what happened in the past,” Saints said (per Fightful). “Let’s focus on now and my work that I’m doing now. I appreciate the sentiment that they care about me and have opinions about the situation, but let’s not put somebody else down.”

Saints was part of AEW until earlier this year when he exited and signed with WWE. He is now the NXT North American Champion and will defend the title against Ethan Page at NXT Stand & Deliver.