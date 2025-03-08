wrestling / News
Ricky Saints Praises Jade Cargill Following WWE SmackDown
March 8, 2025 | Posted by
– As noted, Naomi admitted to being the one who attacked and put out Jade Cargill last year. WWE NXT Superstar Ricky Saints took to social media to praise Cargill.
Ricky Saints wrote, “!! Insane look!! One of the most hardest working, genuine souls I know. Hell hath no fury!! #Smackdown”
Saints directed a video Jade Cargill released following her WWE return a week ago Elimination Chamber Toronto. Cargill stated in the video, “There are wolves in the shape of women all around me.”
!! Insane look!! One of the most hardest working, genuine souls I know. Hell hath no fury!! #Smackdown https://t.co/6sevh4BkuM
— Ricky Saints (@starkmanjones) March 8, 2025
