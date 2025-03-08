Ricky Saints Praises Jade Cargill Following WWE SmackDown

– As noted, Naomi admitted to being the one who attacked and put out Jade Cargill last year. WWE NXT Superstar Ricky Saints took to social media to praise Cargill.

Ricky Saints wrote, “🫨🫨!! Insane look!! One of the most hardest working, genuine souls I know. Hell hath no fury!! #Smackdown”

Saints directed a video Jade Cargill released following her WWE return a week ago Elimination Chamber Toronto. Cargill stated in the video, “There are wolves in the shape of women all around me.”